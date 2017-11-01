Illegal guns remain plentiful in Wilkinsburg even as the borough reduces violence

A Little Tikes basketball hoop sits in the corner of the porch on Rebecca Avenue in Wilkinsburg. A witch on a broomstick dangles from the home’s awning, marking the house for trick-or-treaters in advance of Halloween.A syringe sits by the back tire of a Ford sedan parked at the curb.

Bricks of heroin are stashed inside the car, the white rectangles visible through the windshield. A search warrant will reveal a revolver hidden in the trunk, one of at least 50 guns seized this year that Wilkinsburg police say are illegally carried.

In a borough stigmatized as a place of violence, these weapons are a reminder of how quickly gunfire could break the peace.

