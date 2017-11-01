Metro
Faith-based, and community-based —Interfaith Service for Peace and Non-Violence, Oct. 17 (Photos)


Courier Newsroom, photos by Jackie McDonald
INTERFAITH SERVICE, OCT. 17—From left: Kevin Carmichael, Lois Toni McClendon, Valerie Dixon, Tim Stevens, Host Pastor Denice Welsh, Bishop Dr. Loran Mann, Minister Sharon McIntosh.

PITTSBURGH POLICE OFFICERS—Asst. Chief Anna Kudrav, Joseph Baczynsky, Michael Smith at the Interfaith Service for Peace and Non-Violence, Oct. 17 at Bidwell Presbyterian Church, Manchester.

PASTOR BRIAN WRIGHT (Photos by Jackie McDonald)

JASON RIVERS, Project Manager, PPS’ We Promise program.

DIANE POWELL of Black Women For Positive Change.

 

Continue reading Faith-based, and community-based —Interfaith Service for Peace and Non-Violence, Oct. 17 (Photos)

