Employment Opportunities 11-1-17

Photographer/Videographer

WPXI-TV is hiring a Photographer/Videographer in Pittsburgh! Capture moments of time that become the building blocks of visual storytelling. Apply online at jobs.coxmediagroup.com today.

South Fayette Twp. School District

Substitute Teacher Positions

Substitute Nurse Positions

Substitute Paraeducator Positions

Positions available for all grade levels and areas of content

We encourage upcoming graduates and retirees (on emergency basis) to apply

Complete job descriptions are available at:

www.southfayette.org

South Fayette Twp. School District

3680 Old Oakdale Road

McDonald, PA 15057

EOE

Management Technician – Admissions

California University of Pennsylvania seeks to hire a Management Technician in the Admissions Department. This position is responsible for complex report processes using Excel spreadsheets and admissions-specific software including COGNOS and BRM data reports. The starting salary is $37,000. For a detailed job description, position requirements and instructions for application, visit www.calu.edu; click on Employment, then Staff Positions. All applicants must apply online.

Integrity, Civility and Responsibility are the official core values of

California University of Pennsylvania.

Cal U is M/F/V/D/AA/EEO.

BUSINESS ANALYTICS MANAGER

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. seeks a Business Analytics Manager in Pittsburgh, PA to be part of the Enterprise Data Management’s Model Data Support group which manages data for advanced financial credit and operational risk modeling initiatives. Responsibilities include: (i) team lead for designing and developing data quality and integrity testing functions, i.e., validation, rationalization, linking and matching data that leverages enterprise data standards, processes and technology; (ii) working closely with the Analytics & Portfolio Management team and the Lines of Business for delivering data compliant with regulatory requirements including but not limited to Basel III, CCAR & CECL; (iii) identifying any modeling data anomalies, champion data quality issue resolution for missing or deficient data through change management, service requests, testing and liaising with technology support; (iv) executing the risk management programs affecting strategic MDS initiatives in order to increase operational efficiency through process re-engineering; (v) leading the design and development of specific risk management program components including the creation, implementation and continuous improvement of an effective internal control framework; (vi) acting as lead or subject-matter expert on development, implementation and support of enterprise data integration projects; and (vii) building, developing and growing relationships with other stakeholders within the company. Very limited travel (5-10%) is required.

Master’s degree in Economics, Finance, Business or Business Administration plus 3 years of experience in a business analytics position for a financial services organization is required. Experience must include: (i) 24 months of process re-engineering and implementation of effective controls framework using Six Sigma and Business Object tools – Visio, Excel, Access; (ii) 24 months of developing business intelligence real time using data visualization and analytical tools to produce reports that drive strategic and tactical decisions; (iii) 12 months of SAS, BO, MS Excel experience; (iv) 12 months of diagnostic problem-solving to research and determine the root cause of issues discovered in the sources of data; (v) 12 months of communicating technical and descriptive requirement specifications to IT support team; (vi) 12 months of fashioning communications of findings, conclusions and data assessments presented to functional partners and executive management in support of implementing strategic initiatives; and (vii) 24 months of managing cross functional projects for Assets side of Balance Sheet which deal with systems/platform upgradation and data capture, storage and accuracy while adhering to prevailing regulatory/compliance requirements.

40 hours/week, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.. Interested individuals apply online at www.pnc.com using keyword 278520BR. PNC provides equal opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law.

Transportation Technician

Plan and conduct traffic data collection. Maintain databases, work with maps. General computer skills. Mainly outdoor data collection in Southwestern PA counties. Details @ www.spcregion.org. Letter of interest, resume and salary history to hr@spcregion.org

EEO/AA/M/F/Vet/Disability Employer

Director of Alumni Relations

California University of Pennsylvania seeks to hire a Director of Alumni Relations. The Director of Alumni Relations is responsible for engaging and cultivating relationships with alumni and students. The director is expected to expand the online alumni community, work closely with University Development and Alumni Relations staff to identify and cultivate potential donors, and encourage alumni contributions. A bachelor’s degree is required. A minimum of three years of experience in alumni relations in higher education or in a non-profit fundraising environment, with additional experience in development, marketing and sales is required. For a detailed job description, position requirements and instructions for application, visit www.calu.edu; click on Employment, then Staff Positions. All applicants must apply online.

