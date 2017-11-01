Bids and Proposals 11-1-17

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

HVAC SUPPORT AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-46-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

HVAC SUPPORT AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-46-17

The documents will be available no later than October 30, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on November 20, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, November 9, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on November 28, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for a Service Contract for the following:

Asbestos, Lead, Mold Abatement Services

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on October 30, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC

EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT

OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time November 14, 2017 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

Interscholastic Athletic Supplies

Refuse Container Service

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

M. Jordan

Purchasing Agent

We are an equal rights and

opportunity school district

School District of Pittsburgh

341 South Bellefield Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15213-3516

Request for Proposals

Proof of Concept – Evaluation of Year One of Implementation of the Community

Schools Model

The Office of the Board of Directors is requesting proposals from experienced and qualified individuals/companies to provide evaluation services for year one of implementation of the Community Schools model.

The Request for Proposals may be obtained from the District’s web page at:

http://www.pps.k12.pa.us/domain/239

Proposals shall be prepared and submitted to the School District in such form as is set forth in the RFP by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2017.

The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

LoAnn Ross

Coordinator, Community Schools

(412) 529-3083

