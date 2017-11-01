(TriceEdneyWire.com)—#45 hates women! It probably was not necessary for me to say that, but if you didn’t already know it, we now know that #45 hates women—and he’s off the chart in his hatred of women of color. Never mind that Black women have been acknowledged as the best educated in our nation—something we’ve known all along, while one of #45’s professors said he was the dumbest student he ever had. We don’t brag about our education. We just continue using our education to serve our people in need.

We, women of color, had #45’s number during the 2016 Presidential campaign. We saw clearly who he said he was when he bragged about his sense of entitlement when it comes to his groping women, and we believed him. We believed him to be the kind of person he was recorded saying he was. That’s why a majority of all women of color voted against him. Unfortunately, a majority of our White sisters voted for #45 despite what they knew about him. Now, he’s wrecking the world for them as well as for us.

#45 has no problem being a big bad bully, being racist, homophobic, narcistic, untruthful and being openly disrespectful toward anybody who disagrees with him. The immature name calling has exceeded all sense of decency and is so far below standards we should see from the President of the United States.

What more does it take for the 53 percent of our White sisters who betrayed us and voted for #45 to see the light? Whatever fault one may find with Hillary, she ran circles around him during the campaign. He couldn’t touch her life of public service or her caring for the least of God’s people. To cover up his own shortcomings, #45 continues to taunt her by describing her as “Crooked Hillary.”

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: