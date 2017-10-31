Visit the Urban League Health Education Office

The purpose of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh’s Health Education Office (HEO) is to promote health awareness and health equity in the African American and other traditionally underserved communities. This is done through education and empowerment, developing research and practice partnerships, research promotion and health advocacy for communities of color in the greater Pittsburgh region.

HEO partners with the University of Pittsburgh Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI) and the Carlow University School of Nursing. The health advocate, Erricka Hager, is available to assist staff members, clients and families with resources and research connections. Health and research “Lunch & Learns” are also held monthly and are open to the public.

HEO is staffed with Carlow University student nurses every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The following health services are offered FREE of charge:

•blood pressure readings

•height and weight measurements

•BMI calculation

•body fat analysis

•health information (nutrition, diabetes, high blood pressure and sexual health—male and female condoms available)

•information on research studies of interest

•enrollment in Pitt+Me

•referral information for additional health services

No appointments are needed. Walk-ins are welcome! The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh is located in downtown Pittsburgh at 610 Wood Street.

