Teresa Renee Hunt says: ‘Take the Leap!’ Living A Life Without Limits

As you scroll down your timeline, a flood of feelings erupts deep in your soul. A mixture of happiness, inspiration, motivation, anticipation, and then, light frustration as you think to yourself, “I just can’t keep up. When is it going to happen for me?”

If you’re honest enough to admit that you’ve experienced this emotional rollercoaster, then I have really good news for you! You don’t have to. That’s right, you don’t have to keep up with her, them, or anyone else.

Life is not about “Keeping up with the Joneses” as much as it is about confidently pursuing that which brings you JOY. So, I challenge you today to take the leap! Leap into a new perspective. Know that things are happening for you as you take your mental limits off and allow yourself to thrive! No more doubt. No more fear. No more holding yourself back. It is in the pursuit of your own personal passions at your own personal pace that you can live the life that’s perfect for you! One that’s overflowing with confidence, contentment, and no limits! It’s time to DO YOU, boo!

Living a life without limits allows you to be free, fulfilled, and fearless as you “live it up” and moreover, impact the world with what you have inside. Always remember: you don’t have to keep up with others or fit in with what you see. Don’t lose yourself while trying to gain the world. A limitless life is not built on any accolades and recognition you may acquire, but it’s experienced by your willingness to be selfless, to give, and to inspire.

Here are three jewels to live by as you leap into a life without limits:

Know that you are enough. Honey, confidence is key to living wonder-fully! Wake up every morning with a declaration about your greatness. No worries—it’s not arrogance, it’s self-assurance. It’s essential that before you slay in any clothing, you slay your confidence first.

Always choose faith over fear. Girl, go for it! Don’t let any doubts keep you from reaching your destiny. Choose to follow your dreams while simultaneously walking by faith in your stylish stilettos.

Pursue your purpose, not the validation of people. Remember that not everyone will understand you or your decisions in life, and that’s perfectly OK. Just stay true to you and what you are called to do.

With this, cheers to living the life you love. A life full of passion, purpose, and one without limits!

