Pitt+Me®—Improving Health Through Research

The Pitt+Me® initiative is a program of the University of Pittsburgh Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI) that engages researchers, patients and volunteers from the Greater Pittsburgh community as partners in research.

Research plays an important role in advancing science and improving health for future generations. Conducting research requires participants of all backgrounds, races and gender orientation to move health forward. Together, we form a community committed to accelerating discoveries that improve health.

Thanks to local residents like you who participated in research studies, University of Pittsburgh researchers have improved the lives of people in our region and globally.

Pitt researchers, led by Jonas Salk, MD, developed the first polio vaccine, saving millions from the disease (1955).

Pitt researcher Bernard Fisher, MD, helped countless women with breast cancer avoid unnecessary surgeries and live longer lives (1950s).

