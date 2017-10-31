Health
Pitt Center for Health Equity Community Research Advisory Board


Take a Health Professional to the People Day

The University of Pittsburgh Center for Health Equity’s Community Research Advisory Board (CRAB) was established in 2001. It advises researchers on how to best engage underrepresented populations in research. It also fosters collaboration among those populations and researchers interested in advancing health equity and addressing health disparities. CRAB is made up of community stakeholders, service providers and people in academics who have a shared interest in culturally appropriate community-oriented interventions and ethical research.

CRAB meets monthly throughout the academic year. If you are interested in learning more or being involved, e-mail
healtheq@pitt.edu.

 

