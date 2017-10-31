NEWS ROUNDUP: Ex-Trump Official Alludes To Russia Ties; Tomi Lahren And Master P; Spacey Assault Claims

BIG LIES

More details emerged surrounding the indictment of ex-Trump campaign officials amid a Russian collusion probe. With the surrendering of Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos to the FBI, former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page alluded to possibly being including on Russian email chains, The Washington Post reported. An unnamed professor was also identified in the Papadopoulos guilty plea.

"It may have come up from time to time" – Carter Page on whether he was on any email chains about Russia with George Papadopoulos #inners pic.twitter.com/JtchkNZ1uK — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) October 31, 2017

Now @washingtonpost identifies the unnamed professor in the Papadopoulos guilty pleahttps://t.co/pmWweU4SyY pic.twitter.com/cbcD2UG2Jv — Chris McDaniel (@csmcdaniel) October 30, 2017

BIG NEWS

“It’s not about black or white. It’s about freedom of expression, freedom of speech and just us being people,” Master P told Tomi Lahren during a recent interview regarding Colin Kaepernick’s protest. The No Limit legend joined Lahren, who has stirred up racially charged controversy, as part of her Fox News contributor position, Bossip reported.

Solange didn't spend years making a perfect album for this. pic.twitter.com/yKjLtYKHB4 — Kimberly N. Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) October 31, 2017

BIG FACTS

Following news of alleged sexual advances made by Kevin Spacey in 1986 toward a then 14-year-old Anthony Rapp, Netflix has reportedly announced plans to pull the plug on House of Cards next year, Deadline reported.

“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,” a statement joint statement released by the two companies reads. “In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

A spinoff may be in the words, but doesn’t appear to have been confirmed, NBC News reported.

Netflix Pulls Plug On ‘House Of Cards’ Next Year After Kevin Spacey Sexual Advances Claims https://t.co/eL6yHnWdAz pic.twitter.com/BNS9wsIDf9 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 30, 2017

