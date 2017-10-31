Lifestyle
Battle Of The Drop Crotch Pants: Did Cassie Ventura Or Monica Brown Style These Pants Best?


Singer Monica Brown posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing $2,100.00 satin, ruched, drop crotch cargo pants by Ben Taverniti Unravel Project. She paired the look with a gold, trumpet sleeve top and some ankle booties.

Monica was performing at the R&B Super Jam at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

R&B Super Jam

A few weeks ago, model and actress Cassie Ventura posed on the ground wearing these upscale athletic pants, paired with a Y Project crop top and stacked Gucci sneakers. She was styled to Deonte Nash.

🖤 📸: @emilyb_

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Beauties, we have to know who styled these cargo pants best: Monica Brown or Cassie Ventura? Take our poll.


The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Arrivals

Hair Chameleon: Our Favorite Hairstyles From Eva Marcille Over The Years

Eva Marcille may have gotten her start with America's Next Top Model and known for her signature pixie cut. However, in the past few years, the actress and model has been switching up her hairstyles. We love how chameleon-esq her coif is! Check out our favorite hairstyles from the beauty.


 

