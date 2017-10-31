A noose hanging from a tree outside our Pittsburgh home is tied to a much larger problem

Dustin Gibson and Jamelia Morgan photographed outside their Regent Square home on Oct. 27, 2017. The couple found a black cord tied in the shape of a noose on a tree outside of their home on Oct. 24. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)
Last week, we received a death threat in the “most livable city in America.” It hung wrapped around a tree in front of our Regent Square home, visible from where we sit every day at our dining room table. The black cord was twisted into the shape of a killing device used to publicly hang the bodies of Black people for generations in this country.
While we are deeply in tune with the experiences of being Black in America, we were not prepared for an explicit sign of our imposed position in society to be delivered to our home.Racialized symbols — the noose, the burning cross, the Confederate flag — are meant to display hatred and have the potential to instill fear in our communities. But perhaps the most sinister harm these symbols create is the one that makes us as Americans believe that nooses and burning crosses are the only evidence that racism was indeed “here.” Though painful as they may be, symbols are incorporated into the culture through a series of individual acts, perpetrated by individuals or groups who ascribe to or are complicit in upholding white supremacy, and its most recent versions.