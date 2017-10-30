Sports
WNBA star Stewart says she was sexually abused as a child


Stephan Broadus
This June 10, 2016 file photo shows Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, file)

WNBA star Breanna Stewart says she was sexually abused as a child.

The Seattle Storm forward describes the abuse in an essay posted Monday on the Players’ Tribune website.

Connecticut’s Moriah Jefferson, Breanna Stewart and Morgan Tuck, from left, pose for photographs before the WNBA basketball draft Thursday, April 14, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn. Stewart went first to the Seattle Storm, Jefferson second to San Antonio and Tuck third to Connecticut. It’s the first time that the top three picks came from the same school.(Cloe Poisson/Hartford Courant via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

Stewart says she was first molested at a relative’s house in upstate New York when she was 9 by a man who continued the abuse for two years.

Stewart says she eventually told her parents, who called police. She says the man was arrested and confessed but doesn’t indicate what happened to him.

 

Her essay is titled “Me Too,” a nod to the social media movement started following abuse allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

She says her father told her that what happened to her is not a “dirty little secret” and that when she was comfortable telling her story, it might save someone’s life.

Stewart led UConn to four national championships, was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 WNBA draft and was the WNBA rookie of the year.

WNBA star Stewart says she was sexually abused as a child

