WATCH: Kenneka Jenkins’ Mom Casts More Doubt On Freezer Death Of Daughter

There was a camera above the hotel freezer in which Kenneka Jenkins was found dead last month even though law enforcement has said otherwise, said the slain teen’s mom claimed in an interview with Chicago radio station 107.5 WGCI Friday.

“There was a camera directly over this freezer,” Tereasa Martin told the radio station. “…At the closing of the meeting I asked the detective as well as the sergeant and the sergeant said aggressively ‘There wasn’t no camera’ so I guess the camera disappeared too.”

READ MORE: New ‘Graphic’ Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Death Photos Suggest Foul Play, Lawyers Say

“So you’re saying there was definitely a camera there?” one of the radio show hosts asked Martin.

“It was definitely a camera there,” Martin responded.

Jenkins, 19, was found dead in a Crowne Plaza O’Hare Hotel freezer of reported hypothermia on September 10. Her death prompted protests and an outcry for justice in what many claimed was a murder. After more than a month, the case was closed with the death being ruled accidental after no evidence was found that indicated Jenkins’ as a victim of foul play, said police in Rosemont, Illinois.

Martin had appealed to the FBI to investigate, mysterious death in suburban Chicago, but the federal agency declined. She has been fighting for justice for her daughter ever since.

READ MORE: New Details Released About Kenneka Jenkins’ Harrowing Final Hours

Recently released photographs showed how Jenkins was found dead in the freezer last month. The Chicago teen wore the same jeans and jean jacket that she had on in surveillance videos of her walk through the hotel before her death, the photos revealed. The shirt beneath her jacket “was pulled up exposing her breasts,” according to a police report.

The photos “raise more questions than answers,” said Martin’s lawyers. Police, however, decided wrongfully, as many social media users claimed, to close the case that highlighted pushes for better investigations of missing Black youth.

“Our detective reported no signs of foul play throughout the whole investigation,” Police Chief Donald Stephens III said in a statement. “There is no evidence that Ms. Jenkins was forced to drink alcohol or consume any narcotics while at the hotel.”

Watch the full interview below.

SEE ALSO:

Trump’s Cronies Arrested Amid Russia Collusion Probe Indictments That May Lead To Impeachment

NFL Players Inspire Confederate Flag Burning At NASCAR Event