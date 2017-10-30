Violence in community ‘will not be solved without a spiritual thrust,’ Bishop Mann says at Interfaith Service, Oct. 17

Bishop Dr. Loran Mann keynote speaker at Interfaith Service

A petition for Divine Intervention was the purpose, as pleas and prayers were heard from the religious leaders gathered at the Interfaith Service for Peace and Non-Violence, held Oct. 17 at Bidwell Presbyterian Church, Manchester.

“The foundational principles and teachings have been lost in the generational transfer,” said keynote speaker Bishop Dr. Loran E. Mann. His stirring sermon extracted from II Kings 2 described the transfer of healing power from the Prophet Elijah, to his successor, Elisha. “We have reared a generation that has no knowledge of who God is. God will not heal what we won’t reveal,” Rev. Mann chastened. “We cannot expect God to do for us what we won’t do for ourselves.”

To the engaged audience, Rev. Mann, pastor of Pentecostal Temple Church in East Liberty, continued: “He will never atone what we won’t own. This problem of violence in our community will not be solved without a spiritual thrust. Wherever God is, not only does He preserve, He influences. As God gave Elisha the divine remedy to heal a barren Jericho, He can affect change in our situations. Let us apply the solution (God) at the place of the problem.”

This annual prayer event, sponsored by the Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP), The Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence (CAV), Voices Against Violence and Black Women For Positive Change, was open to all concerned citizens.

From host pastor, Rev. Denise Welch, to Pastor Brian Wright of Transformation Ministries in Homewood, each faith-based speaker seemed to leave the audience with a well-received dose of spiritual medicine.

Other notables in attendance were Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert, Assistant Police Chief Anna Kudrav, Valerie Dixon of CAV, Tim Stevens of B-PEP, Diane Powell of Black Women For Positive Change, and Minister Victor Muhammad of Muhammad’s Mosque #22.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: