Pittsburgh Public Schools hosts annual Business Opportunity Extravaganza

“Expect Great Things: Partners in Excellence” was the theme during the Pittsburgh Public School district’s annual Business Opportunity Extravaganza.

“The event was very informative and provided the opportunity to make new connections,” said Derrick Wilson, President and CEO of The Wilson Group. Approximately 200 eligible business enterprises participated in the event.

Hosted by the Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Minority/Women Business Department, Paula B. Castleberry explained that the purpose of the Business Opportunity Extravaganza was to provide attendees, mostly small businesses, with an understanding of PPS’ focus and goals of the coming year and to identify ways to partner with the district to meet the goals. “We have a fresh perspective, but our goals are still the same, the pursuit of excellence,” Castleberry said.

It was pointed out that PPS promotes and encourages full and open competition in the procurement of goods and services to ensure and maintain equitable and inclusive purchasing procedures. Through their MWB Department the district provides eligible business enterprise vendor registration, mediation for MWBE firms, reports contract compliance and provides technical assistance through workshops and partnerships. Eligible business enterprises are comprised of businesses owned by ethnic minorities, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. Castleberry said businesses do not have to be certified to do business with PPS. The eligible business enterprises are entitled to equal access to and opportunities for public contracting, specifically construction contracts and contracts for the purchase of goods as provided for in the Public School Code.

