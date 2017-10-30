Outside in or inside out? Opinions differ on most urgent source of Black harm

“Now that the world is watching, the NFL has an opportunity to speak out, in great force, on a tragedy of unspeakable proportion — the senseless loss of young Black lives to ‘Black-on-Black’ violence,” said Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill in a recent statement. “We live in a nation where Blacks make up approximately 13 percent of the population and yet account for more than half of the murders. Shockingly, 90 percent of those victims are murdered by other Blacks.”
Hill, the sixth person of color to hold a statewide office in Indiana, added that he is not denying that excessive use of force by police has been a major concern; officers should be held accountable, he said, in the “rare” instance that a police shooting is unjustified. However, he believes there should also be righteous outrage about “Black-on-Black” youth gun violence, which is costing thousands of lives a year.
Nuri Muhammad, the minister of Nation of Islam Mosque No. 74 in Indianapolis, has made similar statements. He has stated that intercultural violence continues to be an obstacle to stability and unity in the African-American community.
“We know that we are being hunted from the outside in by the so-called police departments, or the Blue Klux Klan. Every three years 2,000 to 3,000 Black men are killed by police officers and correction officers,” Muhammad said during the recent annual conference of the Indiana Commission On the Social Status of Black Males.
He added, “That’s bad. But what’s worse is in that same three-year cycle, 20,000 Black males are killed by other Black males. So it’s hypocritical for us to stand outside the White House with a hashtag Black Lives Matter and not stand outside the trap house.”
Although they share the concern about violence among African-Americans, activists who have spoken out against excessive police force believe that it should be addressed as the most urgent civil rights issue of our time.
“Police brutality is a representation of systemic racism,” said Satchuel Cole, vice president of DON’T SLEEP, a justice organization in Indianapolis that works closely with the Black Lives Matter movement to reduce excessive force by police. “Systemic racism and white supremacy are abundant in America. As long as we are systematically oppressed, nothing else will matter until we deal with those issues.”
Cole believes that “getting police departments in order” could lead to progress in other areas, including violence between African-Americans.
“If we can tackle police brutality, it will have a trickle-down effect on many other things,” she said. “The very next thing we would need is changes to the criminal justice system. Once we get those two pieces, everything else will fall where it needs to be.”
Cole said she and other activists bristle at the term “Black-on-Black” violence, saying that it is inaccurate and unfair.
“You don’t hear the terms white-on-white violence or Asian-on-Asian crime,” she said. “Black-on-Black violence is a term invented by the media so that they could divide the Black race further, into those who pay attention to that and turn it inward to say what we’re doing wrong, then the rest of us who say, ‘No, this all stems from systemic racism.’”
She added that in order to obtain the clearest understanding of crime among African-Americans, it is important to consider poverty rates and other factors such as limited re-entry options for individuals who are trying to reform their lives after serving time in prison.
http://www.indianapolisrecorder.com/news/features/article_7d67b2d0-ba58-11e7-b78f-576350de0965.html