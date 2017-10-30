MODELMONDAY: Anais Mali Goes For Gold With Successful Bodysuit Brand

It’s always important to have a side hustle that pays off and French model Anais Mali has mastered that well. She’s established herself a must have when it comes to runway shows: J. Crew, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton and Vera Wang are just a few of the brands she’s slayed for!

Claim to Fame: Anais was discovered while walking the streets of her hometown, Toulon France in 2009. Her heritage consists of Polish and Chadian.

When it comes to clothes for herself, Anais firmly believes in selecting pieces that will stick, getting away from the fast fashion way of doing things. “As a customer, I was getting tired of fast-fashion products. I’m confident in my wardrobe choices and I don’t need to fill my closet with things that I will throw away the next year. When I shop, I look for quality and I support brands that respect environmental guidelines in their production,” she told BET right before the launch of her bodysuit line. Anais didn’t see a solution for her issue so she decided to create one, with the launch of her brand, ANAIS Bodysuits.

Inspired by exploring through her mother’s closet and trying on one of her bodysuits, Anais set out to design something that would be appealing with a Studio 54 and 90’s era influence. Described by the French beauty as an “Armour” for women of all types, the bodysuits have become a favorite brand of stars such as Gabrielle Union and Jourdan Dunn. With all the work and design Anais puts into creating the bodysuits, she makes sure they stand out, naming the different designs after her famous colleagues, such as the “Joan” after model Joan Smalls and the “Candice” after Candice Swanepoel.

These designs are definitely worth checking out. You just may be able to get something for your next night out. Check out Anais’ bodysuit collection here.

