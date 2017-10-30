‘Let me see you movin on the dance floor, baby…’ Rivers Club hosts Soul Food and Live Jazz night

From the Rivers Club members who have attended the annual Soul Food and Live Jazz Night in the past, to those who attended for the first time, lead organizer Yolanda Wingate touted the success of this year’s event for all. “It is going to be hard trying to top it again for next year,” she told the New Pittsburgh Courier. “The food was amazing, the entertainment, like Lyndsey Smith and the Soul Distribution, DJ Nick Nice and Charles “Tubby” Daniels were exceptionally great.”

This year’s event was held Saturday, Oct. 14. “I spent a couple of months at work and home to make sure this went well, and the people that were attending would have a wonderful time,” Wingate said. “I enjoyed all of the comments that I received on Facebook and by word of mouth, I even met guests that have been attending for years when it was a Rob Jones (event).”

Wingate also thanked the Rivers Club kitchen staff, including Chef Jim Gelzheiser, Gene Brown and Cassie Lee.

When asked what was the most popular food of the evening, Wingate said: “Everything was popular down to the desserts. We didn’t have anything left over, so I have to say everything.”

