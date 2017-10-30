Cops Accused Of Holding Grandmother ‘Hostage’ In Warrantless Search

President Donald Trump’s message is clearly getting through to police officers. The president has signaled that he would support their aggressive policing tactics, apparently even if those tactics violate people’s rights.

A Brooklyn, New York grandmother alleges that New York City Police Officers crossed a line when they refused to allow her to leave her home while they conducted a sham investigation.

According to the New York Daily News, Rolinda Walls accused NYPD officers of holding her “hostage” in her apartment for 10 hours on Oct. 21.

Walls, 54, told the newspaper that officers came to her apartment searching for her 27-year-old daughter, who wasn’t at home. Nevertheless, she allowed them to enter even though they did not present a search warrant.

The cops discovered marijuana and a credit card duplicator in Walls’ 24-year-old son’s room. They threatened to arrest Walls if her son didn’t come home. Walls, whose teenage daughter and granddaughter were home during the incident, had to ask permission to go to the bathroom.

“They came in under false pretenses looking for my daughter, then all of the sudden I’m being held in my apartment all these hours and I don’t even know why. This was all illegal,” Walls she told the Daily News.

The newspaper confirmed with the police department that the incident occurred, and it’s under internal investigation.

Abuses have happened under other administrations in Washington, but our law and order president and his attorney general have made it clear to law enforcement that the federal government is willing to overlook aggressive policing—which leaves state and local offices to police the police.

