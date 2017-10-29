Sorority Backs Rep. Frederica Wilson In Trump Battle Over Soldier’s Widow Phone Call

Another prominent African-American organization is outraged at President Donald Trump, who launched rhetorical attacks on Rep. Frederica Wilson over his phone call to the widow of a U.S. soldier, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Alpha Kappa Alpha has backed Wilson, one of the historic Black sorority’s most notable members, in her battle against Trump over his handling of a call with Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson who was killed in the October 4 ambush in Niger. The support effort is the latest blow in an ongoing battle between the president and the black community, the report says.

“When what should have been a phone call by President Trump to express condolences to the widow of Sgt. Johnson concluded with the family feeling disrespected, Alpha Kappa Alpha member and Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson expressed her distaste for the president’s choice of words,” read the statement to the sorority’s 290,000 members.

The statement continued: “She is now undergoing a virulent attack after she revealed comments made by President Trump to the widow…This lawmaker, educator, and advocate has been there for so many. Sorors, let us be there for her.”

The Florida congresswoman, who represents Miami Gardens, pledged AKA as an undergraduate at Fisk University. She is a sorority leader, serving as its South Atlantic Regional director.

The AKAs’ support came as Wilson, under heavy criticism from Trump and his supporters, was also facing death threats. She reportedly skipped a trip to Washington this week after calls running the gamut from “racist and rude to outright menacing,” The Chicago Tribune reported.

Security efforts have been ramped up for Wilson, who is now being protected by a detail in Miami. U.S. Capitol Police are monitoring her office on Capitol Hill, said Joyce Jones, spokesperson for Wilson.

Wilson’s safety being jeopardized follows a developing pattern of threats among Black public officials and groups. Rep. Al Green received a wave of threats after he criticized Trump’s decision to dismiss former FBI director James Comey and urged the president’s impeachment in May. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have also been the targets of increasing attacks.

Trump and his Chief of Staff are promoting a hostile climate toward Black officials by “saying things that are demonstrably not true,” said Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus. The president’s revival of his conversation Wednesday with Johnson’s widow focusing on a rebuttal of her claim that he didn’t seem to remember her husband’s name is not helping matters.

In the face of threats, however, Wilson and other African-American advocates are still speaking out against injustices. Wilson confronted racism again when bananas with “AKA” were discovered at American University in May.

