Thirty Outstanding Years


TIME FLIES WHEN YOU’RE HAVING FUN, making lasting memories and making a heartfelt impact. That’s exactly what’s occurred at the Hill Community Development Corporation over the last 30 years. On Oct. 14, they celebrated 30 years of partnership with residents and community stakeholders. President and CEO Marimba Milliones and board chair Alexis Clipper cut the lovely cake. Courier photographer J.L. Martello captured the event in pictures.

LaKeisha Wolfe, Janai Smith, Terri Baltimore, Malcolm Minnekhekh Thomas, Robert M. Lavelle, Sala Udin, Bomani Howze, and Kevin McNair.

It’s Mr. Carl Redwood himself.

 

