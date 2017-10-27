The Stiff-Arm heard around the world

Steelers punish Bengals, 29-14, lead AFC North heading into prime-time game at Detroit, Oct. 29

Ding, ding, ding…

“Mr. Bruce, I hate to wake you but it is time for me to take a blood sample,” said the very beautiful nurse that was attending me. As I was jolted back to the real world from the world of dreams and legends, I suddenly realized that something was a tad off. No, the aroma of the food that filled my nostrils was not coming from the media cafeteria buffet at Heinz Field, but from the “victuals” being supplied by the dietary department of UPMC Montefiore. I was in a panic. Did the game start yet? My roommate had a surprised look on his face. “Not yet,” he said. “It’s only 11-o’clock. Don’t you remember that you asked me to wake you up at 11:30?”

At that point I almost didn’t remember where I was. After enduring a few hours of pregame chatter, (the monitors are always muted in the press box) it was time for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals’ new critically-acclaimed NFL Cinematic sensation: “Burfict the purrfect kicking machine, part II.” But “Cincy” made only a brief, “cameo” appearance in Pittsburgh’s dominating 29-14 win.

The Bengals entered last Sunday’s game (Oct. 22) on a two-game winning streak attributed to two things; 1. Throwing their former offensive coordinator Ernie Zampese under the “losers bus.” 2. A newfound swagger. The Bengals had all the reason to be confident. Cincy’s “thug-in-residence” Vontaze Burfict had just received his “get-out-of-jail-free card” coming off an NFL suspension just in time to face his reviled enemies and to also practice his newfound placekicking, oops I meant “ace kicking skills.”

