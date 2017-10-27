People on the move …Miles appointed program officer of Arts and Culture for Heinz Endowments

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Shaunda Miles has been appointed program officer of Arts and Culture for The Heinz Endowments. Miles’ work will focus on arts and culture grantee initiatives.

According to a recent press release dated Oct. 19, Miles will help develop and implement a range of arts grantmaking activity related to visual and performing arts. The Endowments supports grantmaking in three primary emphasis areas—Creativity, Learning, and Sustainability—with particular attention given to the work of nonprofits that crosses over into one or more of the emphasis areas.

Miles will foster a slate of arts grantees that contribute to the Endowments’ aim of empowering creative citizens, organizations and places, and work to further creative equity in the Pittsburgh region.

“Shaunda Miles brings enormous creative expertise to our Arts & Culture team at The Heinz Endowments,” said the Endowments’ Vice President of Creativity Janet Sarbaugh. “She has on-the-ground arts management, programming, and publicity experience, as well as a deep dedication to the creative community in our region. Her energy and enthusiasm are a wonderful addition to The Heinz Endowments.”

With over a decade of nonprofit executive and arts management experience, Miles was most recently a publicist for Blake Zidell and Associates, a Brooklyn-based public relations firm representing artists, arts institutions and festivals.

As the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s director of public relations from 2013-16, she headed both national and local public relations campaigns, including the North American premiere of Florentijn Hofman’s Rubber Duck Project, which generated more than $10 million in direct spending in the city. Ms. Miles served as vice president of programming and cultivation at the August Wilson Center for African American Culture, where she managed all artistic and educational programs, and oversaw a $1 million programming budget.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: