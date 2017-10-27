Lifestyles Report …To knee or not

The number of people who are “taking a knee” during the National Anthem are growing but…the people who do not stand while the National Anthem is played, what do they do after the song stops? I would say in a lot of cases they are doing nothing. For many of these people they are only participating in the moment and I have learned from listening to Joe Madison in the mornings that the difference between a moment and a movement is sacrifice. Colin Kaepernick has sacrificed his job and his money for his belief in not standing during the National Anthem. There has been so much debate—should you stand or not. While I was listening to an afternoon talk show on KDKA radio I heard the host bring up the U.S. Code. I could not wait to get home and look it up and share it with you. Here is what is in the U.S. Code regarding the National Anthem.

The composition consisting of the words and music known as the Star-Spangled Banner is the national anthem.

(b) Conduct During Playing.—During a rendition of the national anthem—

