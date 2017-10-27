GET THE LOOK: Issa Rae Shines In Diane Von Furstenburg Dress For Cover Girl Panel

Insecure star Issa Rae sparkled and shined while dropping knowledge at the Innovation Festival on Tuesday. The actress served on the panel for the Cover Girl event wearing a colorful Diane Von Furstenburg dress.
Issa looked amazing in the sequined dress, that came in colors of black, yellow, fuchsia and teal. The short sleeved stripe-patterned dress fell right below Issa’s knees, giving her a professional and stunning look for the panel. The dress is $1700.00 and you can buy it here.
Her natural tresses were tied into a ponytail while the rest of her curls fell showed off a a bronzed afro puff in the back. The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl author was on hand to promote Cover Girl’s latest campaign, “I am what I make up”. The make-up company is taking a new direction from it’s “Easy-Breezy” days to a more diversified and realistic approach; Issa has been selected as one of the women to help them take that new direction. Take a look at her role in the campaign here.
What are your thoughts on Issa’s sequined selection? Tell us what you think!
