Everything We Know About Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair’s History Of Racism And Discrimination

T
he comparison os NFL players to prison inmates by the billionaire Houston Texans owner shouldn’t come as any surprised to those who have been initiated to Bob McNair’s special brand of racism. He left a set of new, indelible footprints along his already lengthy trail of racist, discriminative actions and rhetoric when he challenged exiled free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick
‘s national anthem kneeling protest with a single racially charged quote that was included in a new ESPN report
published Friday.
READ MORE: Time For The NFL To Sign Colin Kaepernick
“We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” he said, referring to his fellow NFL team owners who are mostly unified against what they call disrespect to the American flag.
Considering that the country’s prisons are lopsidedly flooded with Black people, a group that makes up about 70 percent of the players in the NFL, McNair’s comment was poorly thought out at best, and racist at worst. The comment likely came in response to the fact that Kaepernick has sued the league over claims its owners colluded to keep him from being signed to a team.
If McNair’s comments seemed over the top, it’s because they were just the latest in a long line of his dog whistling that is laden with racist overtones.
It’s been whispered in pro football circles that McNair prefers White quarterbacks to Black ones. If true, that would explain his apparent outrage over Kaepernick’s protest of social justice for Black people in America and its lasting effect on the league, which is about 70 percent Black. The quarterback position has typically been occupied by White players.
McNair is one of the many NFL owners who donated at least $1 million to the presidential campaign of Donald Trump, who has devoted a considerable amount of time during his inaugural term to condemning the protest and siding with the owners.
His apparent discrimination doesn’t only skew along racial lines. He doesn’t like homosexuals, either, as evidenced by donating money “to the campaign to repeal a ballot initiative in Houston that protected gays and lesbians from forms of discrimination,” HuffPost wrote over the summer.
SEE ALSO:
Hammerin’ Hank Aaron Stands With Kaepernick
NBA Reminds Players, Coaches That They Must Stand During The National Anthem
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25