Check It Out …Gun control can wait until the next mass shooting

A radio talk show host expressed his views on the concept of “limited government,” and a caller insisted that the phrase “limited government” was a right-wing dog whistle for racism. The host asked for an explanation and the caller said, “cutting government services disproportionately harmed minorities and that was the intention of ‘limited government.’”

It was apparent the caller confused “less government” with “limited government” because the radio host never advocated ending federal programs. Actually, the entire premise of the radio discussion was framed by a previous caller that insisted the federal government needed to increase its efforts to end gun violence.

The radio debate took place days after the deadliest mass shooting in American history occurred in Las Vegas, killing 58 and injuring over 500.

It was in this context that the radio host cautioned the previous caller against granting consent to the government to restrict a constitutional right. The radio host suggested government needed limits so it didn’t arbitrarily infringe on individual liberty.

Now, the caller that associated “limited government” with racism ignored how the radio host steered the discussion from “limited government” to government limitations. From the latter perspective, the questions are what can government policy prevent and what can’t it. If government policy can’t prevent something, no policy should be made because the unintended consequences of “legislative overreaction” are difficult to reverse.

But the wishful thinkers who were morally outraged by the mass shooting in Las Vegas kept calling the radio show to explain why more federal gun legislation was needed immediately.

