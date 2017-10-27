Entertainment
Brandon Greene, Danielle Howard host Happy Hour


Courier Newsroom
9 reads
LOCAL STATE FARM AGENTS Brandon Greene and Danielle Howard hosted a happy hour meet-and-greet at Roman Bistro in Forest Hills, Oct. 19. WAMO 100’s Mike Dean, middle, was joined by Kiki Brown, Lou Wingfield and other WAMO 100 staff at the event. (Photos by Tationna Smalley)

COURIER PHOTOGRAPHER TATIONNA SMALLEY captures Mark, Andre and Jaison enjoying the happy hour.

AWW, TOO CUTE!—Aimee holds baby Nyaila, as Nyaila gets a firsthand view of the attendees at Roman Bistro. (Photo by Tationna Smalley)

