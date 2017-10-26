Steelers WR Martavis Bryant—a godsend, and a nuisance ESPN’s Josina Anderson reports Bryant told her he ‘wants out’

The Steelers manhandled the Bengals this past Sunday afternoon (Oct. 22) and took a commanding lead in the AFC North. They’ll have a hard time coughing up the division at this point unless they obtain injuries to key players or let certain players derail their team chemistry by causing unneeded drama.

One of those players that could cause an issue and is doing his best to do so lately is Martavis Bryant. Bryant, who has served both a four-game suspension and a year-long suspension, has been both a godsend—and a nuisance—for the Steelers over his career, including this 2017 season in which he truly needed to be on his best behavior.

It started in the offseason when he stated he needed to have a “man to man” with Ben Roethlisberger; after Roethlisberger had stated his displeasure with Bryant for missing the 2016 season. Bryant, who had lost the Steelers’ trust, and rightfully so, should have kept his mouth shut and understood where his quarterback was coming from.

It then came to the attention of the masses after the Chiefs game, a huge win by the Steelers, that Bryant was unhappy and had requested a trade in recent weeks. Bryant, a man trying to regain trust and, quite frankly, work his way back into this league, was unhappy? He denied it, said he wanted to be a Steeler and it was all nonsense. Coach Mike Tomlin called it a non-issue. Seemingly, everything was put to rest. Or so we all thought.

Then again, after a massive victory over the Bengals, Bryant ignorantly chose to take to Instagram to respond to one of his followers by saying “Juju is no where near better than me fool, all they need to do is give me what I want and y’all can have JuJu and whoever else,” speaking of the upstart, hardworking rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster.

