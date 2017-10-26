NBAer Earl Boykins was in town, part of the ‘American Old Timers’

:10—I went to the game mmmaaannn! Certainly another typical Pittsburgh Cincinnati game, but I think the Steelers received the wake-up call last week and have turned the corner. Yes, it’s still early, not even midway yet, but this team seems to be coming together in all fronts. Special teams not allowing a touchdown in forever. James Harrison out of the cave to add to an already tough Steeler defense and Big Ben and the other B’s moving the sticks on ground, air and in the Steeler way. And we all know what happened…the Steelers crushed the Bengals, 29-14.

:09—All “The Old Timers” rolled into town last weekend for the National Old Timers Tournament. Sixteen teams all total from all over the country. Detroit, Cleveland, D.C. and other notable cities. A true star was in town and never has the saying “Small in Size, Mighty Otherwise” been more true. Earl Boykins, all 5’5” of him, was in town. The former Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks star can still play the game at a superior level and be mindful, should you ever want to challenge the little man, while playing in the 2010 season, he bench-pressed 315 pounds. More than twice his body weight as he comes in at 132 pounds!!!

:08—Speaking of old timers, a group of us old timers get together at the Kingsley Center every Saturday morning to hold onto the memories, shoot a round, play around and fool around. One of our guys is “Chuck.” Don’t have his last name right now, but ya’ll know Chuck. About 5’10”, quick, always moving and can play. Always could. The thing is, he’s still playing…and well. I mean he played three strong half court games and then ran a whole court game with the “youngins” as he calls them. I’m going on record to demand that the pick-up Saturday morning basketballers’ officials (whoever they are), give “Chuck” a drug test. No man Chuck’s age…my age, should be able to do what Chuck is doing! And yes, I am jealous. It’s just not fair.

