Mother Of Cop Killed In Las Vegas Massacre Dies Of ‘Broken Heart’

The mother of a police officer killed in the Las Vegas terror attack last month has died of a “broken heart” just two days after her son’s funeral, Fox 5 reported.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Charleston Hartfield, called a “true-blue American,” died in that has been described as the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on October 1. Tragedy struck again when Hartfield’s mother, Sheryl Stiles, suffered a heart attack and fell down an escalator Friday, the day of her son’s funeral. She succumbed to brain injuries Sunday.

“Just devastated by this,” Stiles’ cousin Cecil Ralston said. “It’s unexpected.”

“I was sitting up in the room crying,” Lewis Stiles, Sheryl’s brother said. “We came to bury my nephew and then the next thing we know, I have to bury my sister.”

Stiles’ family attended Hartfield’s funeral and offered support to her at the difficult time, Lewis Stiles said. Hartfield was one of the 58 people killed during the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“It was important because it was my sister’s son,” Lewis Stiles said. “We [have] a lot of family from Louisville that came.”

Stiles’ anguish became fatally overwhelming. The mother was placed on life support after suffering from pulmonary arrest and acute cardio infarction before her death, confirmed the Clark County Coroner. She passed away from a “broken heart,” her family said.

“I talked to the chaplain of Metro,” Ralston recalled. “He told me she kept saying ‘Oh I want to stay, I want to be with Charleston,’ that she wanted to die.”.

The mother was “very outgoing” and a “lively person” with “a lot of good friends that enjoyed her company,” Lewis Stiles said.

The family will cremate and return her body to Louisville. They are raising money on GoFundMe to cover costs, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

