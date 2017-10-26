Lifestyle
HELLO LIVE: This DIY Makeup Tutorial Will Help Create Your Last Minute Halloween Costume


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Halloween is right around the corner, do you have your costume together? If you are like most of us, you don’t, but don’t worry! Check out the tutorial above where we will show you an easy makeup application that will have you looking purrr-fect. You can easily become a cat by wearing all black and wearing a fur. Happy Halloween!

Most Popular