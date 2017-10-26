For these ‘Old Timers,’ competitive basketball never stops

MCKEESPORT—The “Old Timers”—a term of endearment for these basketball stars who flooded basketball gymns across the Pittsburgh area this past weekend, providing a competitive, yet respectful product for all to witness.

Here at the historic Neenie Campbell Memorial Gym, the Allegheny Old Timers faced a team from Westerville, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus.

“This league is all about fellowship and friendship,” Allegheny Old Timers head coach Al Smith told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview. “It’s a fraternity. When the game’s over, it’s over, (and) we party together.”

The American Old Timers basketball league, founded in Ohio, sports upwards of 12-16 teams in cities such as Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus and Detroit. There are three age divisions (35+, 45+ and 50+). The season begins in October, and a particular city gets to host a number of games on a particular weekend, every two weeks. Pittsburgh, more specifically “Allegheny,” hosted 14 games on Oct. 21—five in the 35+ category, five in the 45+, and four in the 50+. Many of the Oct. 21 games were played in McKeesport.

“I’ve been coaching for 40 years,” Smith said, including St. Mary’s in Sharpsburg, under legendary Peabody High School head coach Norman Frey, and under Matt Furjanic of Robert Morris fame. “So, just like the (players), I’m still having fun.”

Many of the league’s players spent time in Division 1 college ball, the NBA and overseas. The league holds their “Final Four” playoffs in April. Smith said the Allegheny team has won “five or six” championships since becoming a team in the 1980s.

“They’re all competitors, but we still joke a lot. These guys never stopped playing,” Smith said. “To me, it’s just a great atmosphere and that’s why I coach.”

