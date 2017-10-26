Bridging the digital divide can connect our students with opportunity

There was a time when educators and parents in Pittsburgh Public Schools worried whether African American students would have access to new textbooks, notebooks or a well-stocked library to expand their young minds.

Today, however, technology eclipses these traditional tools as an indicator of a school’s ability to prepare students for success. It has become a necessary component to nearly any occupation, and mastering its use is as critical to students today as reading, writing and arithmetic. Technical literacy has become the great equalizer in our economy. With technical skills, a student can erase the boundaries set by race, gender and socioeconomic status. But make no mistake: there is a digital divide that contributes to the achievement gap among our students, a divide that we must address to keep the gap from widening for those interested in pursuing a career in technology–regardless of background or experience level.

Google’s recent announcement held at Bakery Square (Oct. 12) promised $1 billion in grants to nonprofits around the world to help close this gap and unveiled the Grow with Google initiative, which will focus on this work here in the U.S. After the announcement, I introduced their CEO, Sundar Pichai, to students and teachers at Langley—one of three PPS schools that are already benefiting from the initiative, through a new Google-funded pilot called The Dynamic Learning Project. This project seeks to help close this digital divide by providing full-time tech coaches, curriculum and devices to schools in need, starting with 50 middle school across the U.S.

The “meat” of this program is in line with the professional developments focus I’ve undertaken since I became superintendent. Simply providing access to technology is not enough to bridge the divide. This program goes further, placing emphasis on empowering teachers to unlock the potential of technology for students.

