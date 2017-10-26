Belafonte on Trump: …‘The country made a mistake’

Harry Belafonte, a man who has lived in the public eye fighting for the rights of African Americans and other vulnerable populations, touched on a myriad of topics when speaking to a crowd at Carnegie Music Hall, Oct. 20.

Belafonte was introduced by Janis Burley Wilson, president and CEO of the August Wilson Center, and his appearance, sponsored by the Carnegie Museum of Art, continues the museum’s series of looking at inequality and justice in America.

Shortly after he was escorted to the stage, the freedom fighter, singer and actor said this conversation in Pittsburgh would be his “last public appearance.”

Belafonte, 90, though recently surviving a stroke, remains a vibrant and captivating storyteller. His nearly two-hour conversation walked the audience through much of his early life’s journey and rise to the world’s stage.

Belafonte was born in Harlem, N.Y., but his immigrant mother moved the family back home to Jamaica to escape the grind of urban life. When he was growing up, Belafonte said his mother was the most influential person in his life, challenging him to confront social issues and live with dignity.

“She said to me, in this wonderful Jamaican accent, ‘In your journey through life, you’ll never come upon an injustice, where you did not pause to fix it,’” Belafonte said. “A rather daunting request for a 7-year-old,” he added, drawing laughter and applause.

But Belafonte, a friend and discipline of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whom he met in the 1950s, and an artist active in the Civil Rights Movement, did not shy away from political commentary.

