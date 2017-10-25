Entertainment
Tracee Ellis Ross Is A Black Mermaid For Modern Luxury Magazine


For Tracee Ellis Ross, she’s no fish out of water when it comes to fashion. The Black-ish actress has a line coming out in collaboration with JCPenney in December and continues to slay red carpets everywhere. The beauty tapped into her modeling skills and posed for Modern Luxury Miami…and it’s beautiful! You don’t want to miss these epic images.

