To Be Equal …NFL must ‘provide a better platform’ on racism and criminal justice reform

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“We want to make sure we are understanding what the players are talking about, and that is complex.”—National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell

When San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last year began kneeling during the National Anthem at the start of games, he explained: “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Only a handful of players had joined his protest by the start of the current season, until President Trump urged the team owners to fire the protesters. At the next game more than 200 players sat, knelt or raised their fists in protest. Owners, coaches and staff joined the players in a demonstration of solidarity.

As a lifelong football fan and mayor of a city that hosted two Super Bowls during my term, I worked closely with the NFL over the years and I am keenly aware of the untapped capacity of the League to address the systemic racism at the root of this current protest. More than 70 percent of NFL players are Black, yet the League has made no comprehensive effort to address the reality of the communities where many of their prime performers are raised and educated. There’s precious little examination of the process by which many these players are forced to overcome the racial and social challenges barriers that stood—and continue to stand—in their way.

