Public Notices 10-25-17

ATTENTION:

If you worked at Drava Engineering n/k/a Davy McKee Corp., Pittsburgh, PA, between 1970-1987, please contact Asbestos Investigator Sherry Day at (734) 878-5236 or email Sherry@SLDinvestigations.com

ATTENTION:

If you worked at Westinghouse Electric Corp., East Pittsburgh, PA, between 1956-1984, please contact Asbestos Investigator Sherry Day at (734) 878-5236 or email Sherry@SLDinvestigations.com.

APPRENTICESHIP

The Joint Apprenticeship Committee of the Heat & Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local #2, Pittsburgh, PA is accepting applications for consideration towards apprenticeship in the Insulator and Asbestos Worker Trade. Applications are accepted without regard to Race, Religion, National Origin, Sex, Age, or Disability. Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years of age at the time of application; have a high school diploma at the time of application or G.E.D.; have a dependable form of transportation; and must be physically fit to perform the work of the trade. Applications must be obtained in person Monday through Saturday: October 30, through November 4, 2017 and Monday through Thursday: November 6 through November 9, 2017 between the hours of 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM at the Insulators Training Center, 109 Pleasant Drive Suite B, Aliquippa, PA 15001. Photo identification is required and there is a $25.00 (non-refundable) application-processing fee, to be paid by certified check or money order.

