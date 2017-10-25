NEWS ROUNDUP: Colin Kaepernick Gets A Book Deal; Russian Flags Tossed At Trump

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

NEWS ROUNDUP: Colin Kaepernick Gets A Book Deal; Russian Flags Tossed At Trump

Kaepernick's reported new venture is worth more than $1 million.


Team Cassius
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Colin Kaepernick has agreed to write a book in a deal worth more than $1 million, according to NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk. That would allow former San Francisco 49er, who sued the NFL this month for its owners allegedly colluding against him because of his national anthem protests, could earn back that million that he donated to multiple causes in 2016. The subject of Kaepernick’s book was not immediately known, but it would be naive to assume there would be no mention of him getting blackballed by the NFL.

A new video showed Donald Trump having Russian flags hurled at him while arriving to Capitol Hill with Mitch McConnell on Tuesday. The person responsible was identified as protester Ryan Clayton of America Take Action. The flags reportedly had “Trump” written on them.

Clayton, who incessantly shouted “TRUMP IS TREASON!” as the president arrived, was charged with unlawful conduct, according to CNN. “Clayton had conducted a similar protest when Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was at the Senate intelligence committee earlier this year,” CNN reported.

SEE ALSO:

‘We Will Have A Smoking Gun’: Kaepernick’s Attorney Speaks On NFL Collusion Case

Expectations For NBA Players To Protest Soar As Kaepernick Drama Plays Out In NFL

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

7 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading 10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. We honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular