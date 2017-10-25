New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Oct. 25-31)

TRINITY ANNUAL HOMECOMING

OCTOBER 29—Trinity Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their annual homecoming at the 11 a.m. morning service. The preacher of the hour will be Rev. James Earl Garmon Jr. 3415 Ligonier St,. Pittsburgh.

MULBERRY PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY

NOVEMBER 4—Mulberry Community Church, 601 Wallace Ave., will celebrate the 2nd pastoral anniversary of Pastor Lawrence W. Smith and his family, at noon at the church. Guest speaker will be Bishop Jesse N. Gavin from Greater Calvary in Erie. For more information, call 412-583-6828.

ST. JAMES COOKING FROM THE GARDEN

NOVEMBER 9—The Larimer Green Team will host Cooking From the Garden with Chef Art Inzinga, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. James AME Church’s Sumpter Hall, 444 Lincoln Ave. Izinga is the culinary director at CCAC and member of the American Culinary Federation. Free admission, door prizes, and food samples. To reserve a spot, call 412-441-1476.

