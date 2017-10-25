New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Oct. 25-31)

Understanding Financial Statements Workshop

OCT. 25—The Chatham’s Women’s Business Center in collaboration with Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will host a hands-on, step-by step workshop for existing business owners covering the profit and loss statement and the balance sheet, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Duquesne University’s Rockwell Hall Room 108, 600 Forbes Avenue. Cost is $49 general admission, $30 for Center clients. For more information, call 412-365-1153.

Sales Networking Seminar

OCT 27—The Duquesne University Small Business Center will present Leveraging LinkedIn, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Ave. Pittsburgh. Learn 25 tips and tricks that will help develop the skills and knowledge to effectively navigate LinkedIn to find new opportunities, as well as ensure you are found easily by those looking to do business with you. Cost is $49. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

PennDOT Accepting Proposals

ONGOING through OCT. 31—The PennDOT office of Public-Private Partnerships is accepting unsolicited proposals for transportation projects through Oct. 31. During this period, the private sector can submit proposals offering innovative ways to deliver transportation projects across a variety of modes including roads, bridges, rail, aviation and ports. Proposals can also include more efficient models to manage existing transportation-related services and programs. For more information and instructions on how to submit proposals visit http://www.P3forPA.gov.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: