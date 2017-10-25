Meetings 10-25-17

MEETING

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, October 26, 2017. The board meeting will be held at 10:30 A.M. @ 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

MEETING ANNOUNCEMENT

COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the College will be held on:

November 2, 2017

4:00 PM

CCAC Allegheny Campus-Byers Hall

808 Ridge Avenue,

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

