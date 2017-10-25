Legal Notices 10-25-17

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

Business Corporation

Jay A. Gilmer, Esq., 5700 Bunkerhill Street, #2207, Pittsburgh, PA 15206, 412-592-9472. Notice is hereby given that Articles of Incorporation were filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on March 16, 2017, with respect to a nonprofit corporation which has been incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporation Law of 1988. The name of the corporation is Hill District Ministers Alliance.

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

PITTSBURGH, PA

October 13, 2017

The Office of the Director of the Department of Public works for Allegheny County in Conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, is soliciting Statements of Interest through PennDOTs ECMS system for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Construction Management and Construction Inspection

For

Various Road and Bridge Projects

County Project No. CMIT-2017

ECMS No. 76393

Local Agreement Number: L00283

This is a federal-aid project with PennDOT oversight. Statements of Interest are due no later than November 2, 2017 and are to be submitted through PennDOTs ECMS System, http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS

The advertisement can be found under agreement number L00283. A copy of the published advertisement can also be found on the County Website: http://www.county.allegheny.pa.us/bids Any inquiries into this Advertisement are to be directed to Mr. Michael Dillon, P.E., Deputy Director of Engineering, at 412-350-5469 or mdillon@alleghenycounty.us

The County will use the normal selection process and preselect or short-list at least three firms for consideration for this Project assignment on the following evaluation criteria: Past Performance, Quality Control and Quality Assurance, Inspection staff qualifications and capabilities, Use and Experience of Subconsultants, and Assurance of Project Milestones. The County’s Minority and Women disadvantaged goals for these Projects will be 13% of the total price for MBE participation and 2% of the total price for WBE participation.

Stephen G. Shanley, PE,

Director

Department of Public Works

of Allegheny County

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: