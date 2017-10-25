He doesn’t speak for me!

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Good or Bad, Like or Dislike, in all my years as a citizen of the United States, I have come to expect certain decorum from the holder of the Office of President of the United States. While accepting that I will not agree with every decision, and that mistakes are inevitable, among all that I have known, presidents have stepped-up to demonstrate REASONED leadership designed to present a direction for our nation. That is until now!

I am greatly interested in full disclosure of information related to the recent combat deaths of four US Army Green Berets in Niger. I find great contradiction in the response of Republican lawmakers to that tragedy and the embassy deaths in Benghazi. Be that as it may, the resolution of my questions has taken a back seat to the conduct of #45 toward the next-of-kin to one of our slain soldiers. As has undoubtedly been reported to you, #45 (allegedly) made insensitive comments to the widow of Sergeant LaDavid Johnson, stating, “He knew what he was signing up for.” By the character of his conversation, the sergeant’s widow was even led to believe that #45 didn’t even know her husband’s name. Despite #45’s denial, these facts have been verified by the widow, her mother-in-law and a US Congresswoman who were all privy to a speakerphone conversation with #45 as the widow’s party drove to the airport to receive the remains of her husband.

In a public statement, White House Chief-of-Staff, General Kelly, seems genuinely disturbed that this conversation was not held in confidence, but has yet to refute the allegations of Congresswoman Frederica Wilson. Instead he spoke of the message that #45 was “trying” to convey. Admittedly, Kelly’s retake of the attempted message was quite different from the stumbling, bumbling ramblings described by Congresswoman Wilson. #45 even suggested that he may have been misunderstood.

