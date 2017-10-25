Metro
Getting an illegal gun in Pittsburgh is easy. Why hundreds of seizures aren’t stopping the problem.


Jeffrey Benzing, PublicSource
Guns that have been recovered by law enforcement are stored in an evidence vault at the downtown Pittsburgh field office of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. (Photo by Guy Wathen/PublicSource)

Marlo — a bold, yet weary 21-year-old — tugs the pistol out of his sweatpants. The magazine pops out, and he slides the barrel open, letting it crack to show there’s not another bullet in the chamber.

The Ruger SR9 carries 18 bullets. Any one of which can tear through the body, causing a ballooning explosion of tissue. And if bullets fly, he’ll keep careful tally, so he’s not the first in a gunfight with an empty gun.

Tonight, he rests it on the table and explains ugly facts:

He no longer wants the life of a shooter. But disarming could cost him his life altogether.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

http://publicsource.org/getting-an-illegal-gun-in-pittsburgh-is-easy-why-hundreds-of-seizures-arent-stopping-the-problem/

Most Popular