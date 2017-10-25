Getting an illegal gun in Pittsburgh is easy. Why hundreds of seizures aren’t stopping the problem.

Marlo — a bold, yet weary 21-year-old — tugs the pistol out of his sweatpants. The magazine pops out, and he slides the barrel open, letting it crack to show there’s not another bullet in the chamber.

The Ruger SR9 carries 18 bullets. Any one of which can tear through the body, causing a ballooning explosion of tissue. And if bullets fly, he’ll keep careful tally, so he’s not the first in a gunfight with an empty gun.

Tonight, he rests it on the table and explains ugly facts:

He no longer wants the life of a shooter. But disarming could cost him his life altogether.

