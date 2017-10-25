Fats Domino, known for hits such as “Blueberry Hill” and “Blue Monday,” dies at 89

Fats Domino, one of the architects of rock ‘n’ roll, died yesterday at his daughter’s suburban New Orleans home, a family friend confirmed. Domino died of natural causes.



The New Orleans singer-songwriter, who earned his nickname “Fats” while starting out in the 1940s, came to prominence in the ensuing decades with producer Dave Bartholomew. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame in 1986 after consistently hitting the Top 40 charts in his career and establishing New Orleans’s rock ‘n’ roll spirit.”

He was 89 years old.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: