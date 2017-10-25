Sports
City League Football—Let the playoffs begin


Courier Newsroom
Allderdice vs. Westinghouse Oct. 26, USO vs. Brashear Oct. 27

JUSTIN MORRIS of Allderdice gives a stiff-arm to a would-be tackler. His Dragons finished as the top seed in the City League, and will face Westinghouse at 7 p.m., Oct. 26 at Cupples Stadium.

MARVIN GREEN of Westinghouse did his part in running over Perry, 38-0, in a City League contest, Sept. 7. Can the Bulldogs take down Allderdice in the semis, Oct. 26? (Photos by Will McBride)

 

