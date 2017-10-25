Bids and Proposals 10.25.17

Request for Proposals (RFP)

Advertisement

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh is soliciting Proposals from qualified respondents to provide Uniform Services Leasing and Purchase for the Parking Services Department and as more fully described in the RFP document.

The RFP document will be available Wednesday, October 25, 2017 after 10:00 am EST on the Authority website at http://www.pittsburghparking.com. Printed copies may also be obtained at the Authority main office located at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

A pre-proposal meeting will be held at the Authority’s main office on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 10:00am EST.

Submitted proposals are required to be in the Authority’s possession, in the form of three (3) hard copies and one (1) electronic copy, clearly marked and sealed by 3:00 pm EST on Monday November 27, 2017

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time November 14, 2017 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

Interscholastic Athletic Supplies

Refuse Container Service

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

M. Jordan

Purchasing Agent

We are an equal rights and

opportunity school district

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on November 9, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B170853A Secondary Air Suspension Springs

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM October 25, 2017 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: