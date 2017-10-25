Employment Opportunities 10-25-17

Seneca Valley

School District

School Psychologists (2): one full-time twelve-month; one .6 twelve-month (3 days/week) position. Requirements: Master’s Degree, Pennsylvania School Psychologist Certification. Salary regionally competitive. Submit required information to Talent Ed at https://senecavalley.cloud.talentedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Deadline: November 8, 2017. Seneca Valley is committed to diversity in the workplace. E.O.E.

Field Service Technicians

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC has multiple openings for Field Service Technicians in Pittsburgh, PA, & unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. Will commission membrane filtration & separation systems at employer & client locations; lead complex equipment installation, trial runs, investigative tests, repairs & overhauls, including completing maintenance activities on the Memcor CS, Memcor XS, Memcor XP, Memcor CP, and Memcor MBR. Apply at https://careers.evoqua.com, #485.

NON-INVASIVE

CARDIOLOGIST

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks a Non-Invasive Cardiologist to work in Seneca, (Venango County), PA. Provide general cardiology coverage in both the inpatient and outpatient setting, including cardiology consultative services, critical care services, ECG analysis, interpretation of transthoracic echocardiograms, and performance and interpretation of transesophageal echocardiograms and cardiac nuclear studies; duties will be performed in rotation with other Cardiologists within the practice. Must have a Medical degree or foreign equivalent; must have completed a residency in Internal Medicine; must have completed a fellowship in Cardiology or Cardiovascular Disease; must be Board certified or Board eligible for certification in Cardiology or Cardiovascular Disease; must have a valid PA medical license or eligibility for licensure. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 170001E1 in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

HOSPITALISTS

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks Hospitalists to provide and direct inpatient medical care for hospital patients. May be required to work overnight shifts as a Nocturnist (a Hospitalist who works overnight shifts). Possible worksite locations at hospitals and medical centers in the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. Requirements: Medical degree; must have completed a U.S. accredited residency training program in Internal Medicine or Family Medicine; valid Pennsylvania medical license, and eligible for New York and Ohio medical license. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 170001E2 in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

Associate Internal

Auditor

Port Authority is seeking an Associate Internal Auditor to be responsible for conducting and documenting moderately complex audit projects. Makes material contributions to the report of audit findings, including the development of recommendations for the correction of unsatisfactory conditions, improvement of operations, reduction of costs, or the increases of revenues.

Job requirements include:

•BA/BS degree in Finance,

Accounting, Business Administration, or directly related field from an accredited school.

•Minimum of two (2) years auditing experience.

•Must travel to local Port Authority locations, minimal overnight travel and occasional evenings and weekends as needed to perform audits.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word and Excel.

Preferred attributes:

•CIA, CFE, CPA or other related professional certification program that would enhance the performance of their internal auditor duties.

•Information Technology audit skills.

•Experience with business process improvement.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

Senior IT Consultant

Bayer U.S. LLC’s Pittsburgh, PA, office seeks Senior IT Consultant to be a functional technical expert in the fields of hosting, telecommunications & networking & designing, implementing, integrating & supporting infrastructure services relating to our Latin America operations. Apply at https://career.bayer.us, #10399.

South Fayette Twp. School District

Substitute Teacher Positions

Substitute Nurse Positions

Substitute Paraeducator Positions

Positions available for all grade levels and areas of content

We encourage upcoming graduates and retirees (on emergency basis) to apply

Complete job descriptions are available at:

www.southfayette.org

South Fayette Twp. School District

3680 Old Oakdale Road

McDonald, PA 15057

EOE

Architectural

Coordinator

Position available at Jendoco Construction Corporation in Pittsburgh, PA. Resp. for following: BIM (Building Information Model) Coordination: Architects & structural engineers develop detailed 3D model for building(s); Mechanical Piping, Sheet Metal, Plumbing, Electrical, Fire Protection, Lab & Cleanroom subcontractors model their systems within building. Resp. include merging all models into 1 master model, coordnatng all systems, resolving clashes, & revising model on ongoing basis for utiliztn on project; Manage all clarification/directives from design team & subcontractors & submitting corresponding RFIs & coordinating changes w/field crew; Utilize BIM for better communication with owner & design team. BIM mgmt & coord. for future Facility Management & developing accurate as-built 2D drawings & 3D models from the coordinated master model. Assist with estimating & pre-construction services. 4D Modeling of the 3D Model: Develpng 4D model of project schedule using visualization that shows project construction progress in order to understand the project schedule & communicating with the owner & related parties. Create 4D Project Milestone Timelines based on the 4D model. Project Scheduling: Develop detailed monthly look-ahead schedules utilizing Microsoft Project & coordinating schedule w/subcontractors & owner. Field coordination for various systems. Photographic Site Documentation – input/update as needed. Assis w/Building commissioning & closeout processes. Assist w/Project sustainability planning & designing: LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design – USGBC green building rating system); Project sustainability financial assessment & cost planning. General Assistance with project Documentation Organization. Reqs.: Bachelor’s degree or foreign equiv. in Architecture, Architectural Eng. or related field. 1 yr relevant work exp. in AEC (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) industry. Knowledge & proficiency w/: BIM, MEP/FP coordination & clash detection utilizing Autodesk Navisworks & Revit. Knowledgeable of basic construction project mgmt, including estimating, scheduling & commissioning process using scheduling & estimating software (Vico Estimator & Microsoft Project). Knowledgeable & proficient w/4D modeling of 3D model based on proj. schedule using Autodesk Naviworks. Knowledgeable of LEED certification process & green design concepts. Resumes to: D. Dozzi, CEO, Jendoco Construction Corporation, 2000 Lincoln Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

